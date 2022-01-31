EFCC Returns Recovered Properties to Arthur Eze in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command on Friday, January 28, 2022, returned eleven houses recovered in different parts of Enugu to Chief Arthur Eze.

The properties were recovered by the EFCC from the duo of Olisaebuka Okechukwu Eze and Onyeka Nnadozie Eze, administration and finance manager respectively in Arthur Eze’s firm, accused of criminal breach of trust and diversion of funds belonging to the business mogul.

Investigation established that the duo who are also nephew of Chief Eze, used proceeds of their alleged criminal activities to acquire choice properties in Enugu and other parts of South Eastern Nigeria.

The Commission in the course of the investigation initiated a forfeiture proceedings against the two company officials before Justice I.M Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu, which granted an interim Order of forfeiture of the said properties, directing the defendants to show cause why the properties should not be finally forfeited.

In the absence of any contrary information, the Court on October 18, 2021, ordered that the properties be finally forfeited and returned to the nominal complainant, Chief Arthur Eze.

Receiving the properties in Enugu, on January 28, Chief Eze expressed gratitude to the EFCC for ensuring that justice is served. In his words, “I am grateful to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Zonal Commander and all your men who fought for justice to be served.

“I am aware that, at some point, your men risked their lives for this cause. I pray that God who has been keeping you will always protect you. I am here in person to thank you for all that you did for me when those whom I call my own, stole from me”.

The Zonal Commander, Mr. Oshodi Johnson who handed the properties to the businessman, commended the investigative and prosecution teams as well as the judiciary for ensuring that justice is served in the case.

