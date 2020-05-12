EFCC returns $4,040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud

Debora Moreira, a Brazilian victim of internet fraud, has acknowledged the receipt of the sum of $4,040 which was recovered on her behalf by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Moreira lost the money to Emmanuel Tope, a convicted fraudster, in a romance scam. EFCC commenced investigation of the scam in March 2019 and successfully recovered the money, prosecuted and got the fraudster convicted.

The proceeds of crime was remitted into the victim’s account with Bank Itau S/A, Rua Ameirico Brasiliense,