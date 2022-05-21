EFCC releases ex-Speaker, Patricia Etteh

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on suspicious and shady financial involvement with Phil Jin Projects Limited, has been released by the Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by the Commission’s Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday.

“She was released on Friday, May 20, 2022 upon fulfilling bail conditions offered her by investigators working on her matter. She is to report periodically to assist further investigations,” Uwujaren stated.

