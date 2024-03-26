EFCC recovers N7.8m for BIPC-MD

The Management of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC), has disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recovered N7.8 million belonging to the company.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of BIPC, Dr Raymond Asemakaha disclosed this on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Asemakaha said the recovery was from past officers of the company who engaged in corrupt practices.

He said the draft cheque of the money was handed over to company, adding that more recoveries were still being expected.

He said that the recovery was a positive step in strengthening the integrity of the company, and promoting a culture of accountability under the leadership of Gov. Hyacinth Alia.

Asemakaha aid that the prompt action taken by EFCC not only showcases the dedication and professionalism of the EFCC, but also underscores their commitment to upholding justice and combating financial crimes .

“This successful recovery underscores the importance of robust investigative procedures and the commitment to upholding integrity in financial transactions,” he said.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen