EFCC receives garlands for fight against illicit financial flows

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday, received accolades from course participants at the National Defence College, for its efforts in the fight against illicit financial flows and terrorist financing.

Mrs. Ezugo Nkechi Monica of the Nigerian Immigration Service, on behalf of their participants, spoke during their visit to the Head, Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) of the EFCC, Hanafi Baba-Ahmed, at the Abuja Zonal Office of the Commission.

She expressed satisfaction with efforts of EFCC’s SCUML unit in combating illicit financial flows and called for more sensitization of Nigerians on the activities of the Commission.

“It is quite amazing as to what we see here at the EFCC’s SCUML. There is the need for public sensitization on what EFCC is actually doing,” she said.

Another participant, Captain I. G. Kunul of the Nigerian Navy, was impressed by the depth and capacity that is available in the Commission.

“I learnt a lot of things about money laundering, the stages and strategies and all the things you are doing to tackle illicit financing. We are fortified by this knowledge, and it will help us in decision making, especially at the strategic level,” Kunul said.

Colonel E.A. Koyesho, reechoed the position of other participants on Commission’s anti-money laundering efforts as well as illicit financial flows and terrorist financing.

“This is the first time I am having a close interaction with officials of the EFCC and based on the content, the professionalism, the intellect that the director has shown, it shows that the EFCC is very capable, well-equipped, knowledgeable and actually capable in terms of fighting illicit financial flows,” Koyesho said.

Navy Captain H.J. Arummah promised to carry out the anti- corruption fight of the EFCC to the grassroots levels and hoped to collaborate with the EFCC in the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

In his response, Baba-Ahmad, expressed happiness over the meeting and tasked the participants to collaborate with the Commission in any way they can in its fight against corruption.

He noted that the sensitization being routinely carried out by SCUML on designated non financial institutions (DNFIs), was necessary in EFCC’s fight against the scourge of money laundering, adding that the purpose of inviting the association and other DNFIs, was towards developing a joint anti-money laundering programme for 2020.