EFCC reacts as Matawalle says anti-graft agency Chairman, Bawa, requested $2m bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has finally reacted to an allegation by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, that the anti-graft agency boss, Mr.Abdulrasheed Bawa, requested $2m bribe from him.

A statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, however described the bribery allegation as a “hoax”.

Titled: “Matawalle’s $2m Bribe Hoax: EFCC Will Not Bandy Words with Suspect”, the EFCC spokesman said, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state. If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

“Again, the Commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29. The Commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the reaction came on the heels of news quoting Matawalle’s assertion during a BBC Hausa interview.

According to the BBC interview transcribed and reported by Daily Trust, Matawalle while lampooning EFCC chairman, said, “It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has. What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show to the world evidence of those at the federal level.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidences of bribe he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

Then, Matawalle dropped the bombshell: “He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”