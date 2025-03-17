EFCC re-arrests TikTok influencer over Naira abuse



Operatives of the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have re-arrested TikTok influencer, Murja Kunya, for alleged Naira abuse and mutilation.

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, Kunya was earlier arrested for allegedly spraying Naira notes while lodging at Tahir Guest Palace, a hotel in Kano.

He stated that Kunya was released on administrative bail but later absconded, evading the commission’s legal procedures for over a month.

“She was first arrested in January for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which prohibits abuse and mutilation of the Naira,” Oyewale said.

He added that Kunya had been granted bail pending her arraignment before the Federal High Court in Kano.

However, she failed to appear in court, prompting the EFCC to launch efforts to locate and re-arrest her.

Following weeks of investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives successfully re-arrested her on Sunday.

“She was then taken to the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Commission, where she remains in custody,” Oyewale added.

He emphasised the EFCC’s continued commitment to protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s currency.

Oyewale also warned the public against Naira abuse, including spraying, stamping, or mutilation during social events. (NAN)