EFCC re-arrests Dalori 24-hours after court’s bail

#TrackNigeria The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has again re-arrested Mr. Babagana Abba Dalori, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Galaxy Transport and Construction Limited.

PRNigeria reliably gathered that the anti-graft agency, after laying siege at the Kuje Maximum Prison for hours on Thursday, eventually arrested Mr. Dalori and whisked him away in an official vehicle.

It will be recalled that the Presiding Judge of the Kwali Division of the FCT High Court, Justice Simon Venchek Gaba, yesterday granted the Galaxy Company CEO’s bail application to the tune of N5 million. Dalori was accused of alleged fraud of running a Ponzi Scheme in the North-East geo-political zone of the country.

