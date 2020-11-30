EFCC re-arraigns MD of First Nation Airline over N2.1bn fraud 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned the Managing Director of First Nation Airways Ltd., Mr Kayode Odukoya, over alleged N2.1 billion fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission brought Odukoya before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on a seven-count charge.

The EFCC had on March 15, 2018, arraigned the defendant before the same court for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a credit facility worth of N2.1 billion from the defunct Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank.

The defendant, also the Managing Director of Bellview Airline, was arraigned then on a four-count charge of forgery, use of false document, perjury and stealing of N1.7 billion.