EFCC re-arraigns 2 ex-staff of First Marina Trust for identity theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, re-arraigned two former staff of First Marina Trust Ltd., in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged Identity theft and Cyber Crime.

The EFCC charged Adeyemi Oluwaseun and Suleiman Yusuf with for counts bordering on conspiracy to commit identity theft, impersonation and cybercrime.

They were first arraigned in June 2018, before Justice Chuka Obiozor and were granted bail.

However, following a transfer of Justice Obiozor from the Lagos division, the defendants were on Thursday, re-arraigned before a new judge, Justice Tijani Ringim

They, however, each pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following a bail application moved by the defence, Justice Ringim allowed the defendants to continue on their earlier bail.

The court then fixed Oct. 17 for the continuation of trial.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Emeka Omenwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 22, 2016, in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants, being employees of a financial institution known as First Marina Trust Ltd, conspired to steal the identity of Mr Lanre Ishola.

He alleged that having the intent to obtain N14.7 million from the financial institution, both defendants impersonated the Ishola, using a computer system

The prosecutor said the defendants also altered the email address of the Ishola for fraudulent aim.

The anti-graft agency told the court that on May 3, 2016, the defendants also altered the email I.D of Ohamuo Chimezie, in a bid to deceive the public.

The EFCC said that the offence contravene the provisions of sections 13, 22(4), 27(a), and 27(2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

