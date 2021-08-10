EFCC quizzes Yewande Sadiku of NIPC

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NIPC Mrs. Yewande Sadiku has been invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The technocrat who arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency at about 11am on Monday, August 9, 2021 is being grilled by a team of operatives of the Commission over wide-ranging corruption issues.

A source familiar with the investigation told PRNigeria that the NIPC boss is being questioned over alleged abuse of office, with issues bordering on contracts and allowances in focus.

As of the time of filling this report, she has spent over 9hours with her interrogators. “She is cooperating and has volunteered statement but there is still a lot of grounds to be covered”’, the source said.

When PRNigeria contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed her presence in the Commission but declined further comment.

By PRNigeria

