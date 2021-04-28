By Danlami Nmodu

One of the foremost intellectuals, activists and critics of the incumbent government, Dr Usman Usman Bugaje was on Wednesday quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC for 8 hours.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that contrary to some reports earlier, Bugaje was actually quizzed by the EFCC, not the DSS.

“Actually it was the EFCC that quizzed him not DSS.Whether the DSS will also come for him afterwards we don’t know yet but this one was done by EFCC”.

“It always happens.Each time Bugaje criticises government, he gets invited” an informed source told Newsdiaryonline.

Bugaje is one of the pillars behind the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP).He actually contested the gubernatorial election in Katsina State in 2015.He equally campaigned vigorously for the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. However, he is one of the fiercest critics of the government for some years now.

A source said it was not immediately clear what the EFCC wanted from him but it may not be unconnected with financial support his organisation may have secured in the past. “This issue has been explained over and over but they keep raising it each them they want to intimidate Bugaje.It is just intimidation tactics and Bugaje is familiar with their style.”

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Bugaje also faced intimidation and arrests during the late General Sani Abacha military junta for his fearless criticism of the regime.

Insiders believe a prominent lawyer in the incumbent government who has allegedly pledged to deal with Bugaje is behind the unfolding intimidation tactics using EFCC and possibly any other security agency.

Attempts to speak with Bugaje failed after his release by the EFCC Wednesday.

A source however said, “we believe EFCC is merely carrying out the orders of this prominent lawyer in government.”

