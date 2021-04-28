EFCC quizzes Usman Bugaje for 8 hours, releases him

By Danlami Nmodu

One of the foremost intellectuals, activists and critics of the incumbent , Dr Usman Usman Bugaje was on Wednesday quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC for 8 hours.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that contrary to some reports earlier, Bugaje was actually quizzed by the EFCC, not the .

“Actually it was the EFCC that quizzed him not .Whether the will also for him afterwards we don’t know yet but one was done by EFCC”.

“It always happens. time Bugaje criticises , he invited” an informed source told Newsdiaryonline.

Bugaje is one of the pillars behind the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP).He actually contested the gubernatorial in Katsina State in 2015.He equally campaigned vigorously for the of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. However, he is one of the fiercest critics of the for some years now.

A source said it was not immediately clear what the EFCC wanted from him but it may not unconnected with financial support his organisation may have secured in the past. “ issue has been explained over and over but they raising it them they want to intimidate Bugaje.It is just intimidation tactics and Bugaje is familiar with their style.”

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Bugaje also faced intimidation and arrests during the late General Sani Abacha military junta for his fearless criticism of the regime.

Insiders believe a prominent lawyer in the incumbent government who has allegedly pledged to deal with Bugaje is behind the unfolding intimidation tactics using EFCC and possibly any other security agency.

Attempts to speak with Bugaje failed after his release by the EFCC Wednesday.

A source however said, “we believe EFCC is merely carrying out the orders of prominent lawyer in government.”

