Reports Monday said a former Governor of Kwara State, Mr Abdulfatah Ahmed was being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Though no official statement has been issued by the Commission, reports said he may be facing questions over alleged diversion of funds.

Ahmed is a staunch political ally of former Senate President Bukola Saraki under whom he earlier served as commissioner when Saraki was Governor in Kwara state.

The former governor is also believed to be a facing questions bordering on his role as commissioner of finance in the past.

Demails later.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

