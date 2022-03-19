EFCC quizzes Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state fund

By Monday Ijeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said former Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra was being quizzed over alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

An authoritative source in the EFCC disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.



The source said the former governor was being interrogated over alleged misapplication of N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.



According to the source, part of the funds were also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.



The Commission on Friday told NAN that the former governor was in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on March 17.

Obiano was arrested on Thursday at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and brought to Abuja on Friday morning.

The commission said the former governor had not been released.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFFC, on Friday told NAN that: “The former governor is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation and I cannot say exactly when he will be released. I don’t know how long the exercise will take.

“All I can tell you now is that he is still in the EFCC custody in Abuja,” he said.

NAN recalls that Obiano was arrested by EFCC on Thursday night, hours after handing over to the new Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. (NAN)

