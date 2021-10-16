EFCC quizzes Kwankwaso over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday grilled former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds and fraudulent allocation of government properties to cronies,Channelstv has reported.

According to the report, Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, was first invited by the EFCC in September but failed to honour the invitation.

An associate of the politician informed Channels Television that Kwankwanso may have been invited in relation to a petition by some retired employees of the Kano State Government.

The retired employees had told the EFCC that the former governor mismanaged pension remittances to the tune of N10 billion between 2011 and 2015, to fund a housing project for his cronies.



EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren did not comment on the interrogation of the former governor when contacted on Saturday by ChannelsTv.

Culled from Channelstv.com

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...