EFCC quizzes former Lagos Commissioner for Justice

January 19, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, News 0



By Philomina Attah

Abuja, Jan. 18, 2022 (NAN) A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in  Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore, is being grilled by operatives the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source to the commission disclosed this to the Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The learned silk reportedly arrived at the headquarters the EFCC afternoon, January 18, 2022.

It was learnt that Shasore is allegedly being quizzed over role in the Process and Industrial Development scam.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for EFCC, when contacted by the Agency Nigeria (NAN) declined to comment on the development. (NAN)

Tags: , ,