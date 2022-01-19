EFCC quizzes former Lagos Commissioner for Justice

By Philomina Attah

Abuja, Jan. 18, 2022 (NAN) A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore, is being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source close to the commission disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The learned silk reportedly arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC on Tuesday afternoon, January 18, 2022.

It was learnt that Shasore is allegedly being quizzed over his role in the Process and Industrial Development scam.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for EFCC, when contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) declined to comment on the development. (NAN)

