EFCC quizzes ex-Women Affairs Minister Tallen as she faults reports

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) on Friday quizzed the former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen over alleged fraud.

A source close to the commission said that the ex-mnister who arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12pm was still being grilled by investigators of the Commission till late Friday night.

Though details of the allegations against the ex-minister were sketchy, a source familiar with the case informed that it bordered on alleged corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2 billion

Part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project.

Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.(NAN)

I went to EFCC on my own accord -Tallen

Meanwhile, the ex- miinister has reacted to reports that she was arrested.She said she went to the EFCC on her own accord.

She said in a statement: “At about 9pm yesterday news began circulating that I had been arrested by the EFCC. This fake news was carried by several media outlets who were either mischievious or misguided.

“I would like to state that I went to the EFCC on my own accord to address the very false allegation made against me recently.

“Owing to the respect for my former principal – Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Mininstry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs and injurious to my person and character. Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.

“Again out of respect for the professionalism demonstrated by the EFCC, I will make this Press statement a brief one, to allow for a transparent enquiry.

“Finally, I urge all leaders in every sphere of our Society and remind them that our Economic and Political infrastructure are to be used to serve the Nation, from the highest office holder to the noblest of us and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.”