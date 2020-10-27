EFCC provides additional proof of evidence against Malabu Oil & Gas Limited

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 filed additional proof of evidence against Malabu Oil & Gas Limited before Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja in the alleged money laundering case involving the company to the tune of $USD 875,740,000.

Prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga had at today’s sitting announced the readiness of the prosecution to proceed with the day’s business as well as the presence of Prosecution Witness One (PW1), Temitope Erinlomo in court. He further informed the court of the filing of additional proof of evidence against the first defendant, Malabu Oil & Gas Limited, which he said was not to complicate the matter before the court but for further assistance to the court to reach its conclusions.

However, defence counsel declined cross-examination of the witness on account of the prosecution’s new proof of evidence, which the defence team said was served on them at a short notice, arguing that they needed not less than 24 hours to go through the application.

They further submitted that it was beyond the prosecution to determine whether the additional proof of evidence will be helpful in the matter or not.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till November 28, 2020 for continuation of trial.

It could be recalled that the prosecution on September 10, 2020, concluded its evidence-in-chief with PW1, giving way to the defence to proceed with the cross-examination of the witness.