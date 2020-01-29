EFCC presents more witnesses against Chairman of Abueleven

The trial of of Sadiq Mustapha, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Abueleven resumed on Wednesday, before Justice Mallong Peter of the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

A statement by the Acting Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tony Orilade, said the anti-graft agency presented another witness and more evidence against him.

Mustapha is facing prosecution by the EFCC on a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N6.100,000 and operating a bureau de change without licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN-offences to which he pleaded not guilty.

“At the resumed sitting today, the EFCC presented a second witness (PW2), Abdulrahman Muhammad Danmallam, a detective with the EFCC, who while being led in evidence by prosecuting counsel S. H. Sa’ad, told the court that he was among the team that investigated the allegations against the defendant following a petition by one Abdulsalam Danlami Abubakar, who alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N6.1 million for exchange of $20,000 but failed.

“The witness further told the court that upon the receipt of the petition, a letter of investigation was written to Fidelity Bank for the account opening package and other transactions of the defendant and that analysis of the information received showed that the sum of N6.1 million was paid into his company’s account, Abueleven Limited, following which he said his team contacted the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to verify if the defendant and his company were licenced to operate a bureau de change or any financial institution, to which the CBN he said, responded in the negative.

“Danmallam, further told the court that sometime in March 2016 the defendant refunded the sum of N2 million to the complainant prior to the petition. “He had paid N1.5 million (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand and another N2.5 million (Two million, Five Hundred Thousand) through the EFCC Zonal Office, via bank draft,” he said.

“Various documents were tendered and admitted in evidence by the court,” the statement read.

The case was been adjourned until February 12, 2020 for continuation of hearing.