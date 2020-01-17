EFCC presents Maina’s brother as fifth prosecution witness

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday January 16, 2020, presented Khalid Aliyu Biu, younger brother of the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, as its fifth prosecution witness (PW5) in the ongoing trial of the defendant before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Biu, while being lead in evidence by the prosecution counsel, M.S Abubakar, told the court that the first defendant was his elder brother from the same parents adding that he was a civil servant at the moment but worked with Fidelity Bank between 2008 and 2012, in the private banking section.

He further explained that he worked in the bank as an executive assistant and a relationship officer, assigned to manage the account of high net worth individuals and as such, was able to manage one of the account of the first defendant.

“We manage high net worth individuals and handle their transactions via phone calls, text messages or walk-in transactions,” he said.

The witness told the court that his colleague, Toyin Meseke and himself went to the home of the PW4, Nafisat Aliyu, who testified at the last sitting and obtained a copy of her utility bill, which was used to open an account for Maina to further complete the account opening package and that the 1st defendant allegedly obliged Meseke with a photocopy of the PW4’s international passport.

According to the witness, after the bank account was opened, it was placed under his group to boost his balance sheet, stating that when the account became functional, Nafisat Aliyu (the PW4,) complained to him of the huge financial inflows and outflows and that he advised her to meet Meseke to have her phone numbers removed from the account, adding that the 1st defendant was aware of all inflows and outflows of funds from the account, which was opened using PW4’s details, but was operated by the 1st defendant.

Biu further disclosed that his friend registered a company with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and sought his consent to add him as a director. He added that the 1st defendant became aware of the company and asked that he be allowed to use the company for official transactions and pleaded that one Abubakar Mustapha, should be the sole signatory to the account.

Mustapha was on the account opening package and mandate card but has the signature of the 1st defendant.

Biu identified one Alhaji Ali Sanni as the one that Maina sent to him to be given N150million cash for the purchase of a property in Abuja.

While being cross-examined by counsel to the 1st defendant, Afam Osigwe, the witness confirmed to the court that the 1st defendant aside being a civil servant, also has a farm along Keffi Expressway in Nasarawa State. Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until January 17, 2020 for continuation of cross-examination.