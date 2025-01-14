EFCC Presents Four Additional Witnesses in N33.8bn Fraud Case Against Saleh Mamman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, January 13, 2025, continued its prosecution of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, with the presentation of four additional witnesses in the ongoing trial before Justice James Omotosho at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Mamman is facing a 12-count charge related to conspiracy and money laundering, involving a total sum of N33,804,830,503.73 (approximately N33.8 billion). The EFCC has accused Mamman of engaging in fraudulent activities during his tenure in public office.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, “Mamman is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503.73 (Thirty-three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy-three Kobo).”

At Monday’s court proceedings, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, announced that the EFCC was prepared to further present its case with the testimony of four more witnesses. These witnesses, identified as PW4 Mishelia R.B., PW5 Mayowa Itiku, PW6 Lily Marama, and PW7 Oluwunmi Ogunloye, serve as Compliance Officers at Zenith Bank, UBA, GTB, and Wema Banks, respectively.

The witnesses testified that they had received formal requests from the EFCC to provide details of account openings and transactions linked to ten business entities. These entities include Sami Court Resort Limited, Golden Bond Nigeria Limited, and several others.

Prosecuting counsel Oyedepo presented numerous documents from these entities, which the witnesses confirmed had originated from their respective banks’ databases. After confirming the authenticity of the documents, Oyedepo submitted them as evidence in the case.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the trial to January 22, 23, and 24, 2025, for the continuation of hearings. The EFCC is expected to continue presenting its case as it seeks to prove its allegations against the former minister.