EFCC Plans Workshop to Eradicate Pension Fraud in Nigeria

September 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in collaboration with stakeholders in the Pension Industry, is organizing a two day Sensitization Workshop with the theme: Eradication of Pension Fraud in Nigeria.


According to the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the workshop for October 5 and 6, 2021, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, is expected to serve as a platform for sensitization and practical exchange on how best to eradicate Pension Fraud in Nigeria.

Bawa further said the workshop would help highlight the areas of corrupt practices in Pension Administration and collectively develop strategies to curb the menace threatening the country’s pension schemes.

The workshop is expected to be graced by Mr. Boss Mustapha, to the of the Federation (SGF); Anti-corruption agencies; Members of the Legislature and National Pension Commission (PenCom). Other participants expected at the workshop include officials from the Military Pension Board; Police Pension Board; Pension and Records, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Federal Ministry of Finance; Office;

National Union of Pensioners (NUP); Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, (PTAD); Retirement Benefit Advisors; Pension Fund Administrators and Society Organisations.

