EFCC Plans Workshop to Eradicate Pension Fraud in Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in collaboration with stakeholders in the Pension Industry, is organizing a two day Sensitization Workshop with the theme: Eradication of Pension Fraud in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the workshop scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2021, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, is expected to serve as a platform for sensitization and practical exchange of information on how best to eradicate Pension Fraud in Nigeria.

Bawa further said the workshop would help highlight the areas of corrupt practices in Pension Administration and collectively develop strategies to curb the menace threatening the country’s pension schemes.

The workshop is expected to be graced by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Anti-corruption agencies; Members of the Legislature and National Pension Commission (PenCom). Other participants expected at the workshop include officials from the Military Pension Board; Police Pension Board; Pension and Records, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation; Federal Ministry of Finance; Budget Office;

National Union of Pensioners (NUP); Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, (PTAD); Retirement Benefit Advisors; Pension Fund Administrators and Civil Society Organisations.

