EFCC plans national workshop on eradicating pensions fraud –spokesman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with stakeholders in the Pension industry, is to hold a two-day sensitization workshop on, “Eradication of pension fraud in Nigeria”, from Oct.5 to Oct. 6, in Abuja.

The Commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, who announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ilorin, added that the event had been scheduled for the NAF Conference centre, Abuja.

He said that the workshop aimed to serve as a platform for sensitization and practical exchange of information, on how to eradicate pension fraud in the country.

Uwajaren quoted the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as saying that the workshop would help highlight the areas of corrupt practices in pension administration and collectively develop strategies to curb the menace, which is threatening the country’s pensions industry.

The spokesman said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, anti-corruption agencies, Legislators and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) were expected to grace the occasion.

Other participants expected at the workshop include; officials from the Military Pensions Board; Police Pensions Board; Pension and the Records Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Also, expected are: the Federal Ministry of Finance; Budget Office; National Union of Pensioners (NUP); Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, (PTAD); Retirement Benefit Advisors; Pension Fund Administrators and Civil Society Organisations. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...