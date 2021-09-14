EFCC plans national workshop on eradicating pensions fraud –spokesman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the Pension industry, is hold a -day sensitization workshop on, “Eradication of pension fraud in Nigeria”, from Oct.5 Oct. 6, in Abuja.


The Commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, who announced this in a made available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ilorin, added that the event had been scheduled for the NAF Conference centre, Abuja.

He said that the workshop aimed serve as a platform for sensitization and practical exchange of information, on how eradicate pension fraud in the country.

Uwajaren quoted the EFCC Chairman, Bawa, as saying that the workshop would help highlight the areas of corrupt practices in pension administration and collectively strategies curb the menace, which is threatening the country’s pensions industry.

The spokesman said that the Secretary the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, anti-corruption agencies, Legislators and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) were expected grace the occasion.

Other participants expected at the workshop include; officials from the Military Pensions Board; Police Pensions Board; Pension and the Records Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Also, expected are: the Federal of Finance; Budget Office; National Union of Pensioners (NUP); Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, (PTAD); Retirement Benefit Advisors; Pension Fund Administrators and Society Organisations. (NAN)

