EFCC operation off campus, FUTA to validate studentship of persons arrested

Authorities of.the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has clarified that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not invade its campus.

The institution made the clarification in a statement by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, made available to journalists in Akure on Wednesday.

Adebanjo said that operatives of the commission did not condùct any operations witin the precinct of the institution, but in some private students’ hostels in the Orita Obele area of Akure metropolis.

The university’s spokesman, however, expressed strong reservation about the timing and mode of the operation, which was said to have taken place around 2:00a.m.

“Reports indicate that the operatives barged in and violently woke sleeping students and treated them most unfairly in the course of the operation.

“Such patently dangerous tactics should not have been employed by the operatives.

“The process should always follow the due process without causing harm or injuries to anybody physically or psychologically.

“Indeed, but for providence, something untoward could have happened in the course of the operation carried out in the off campus hostels,” he said.

Adebanjo said that the authorities of the university was in touch with the EFCC to ascertain the identity of those arrested and validate their studentship.

He assured that the institution would ensure that innocent FUTA students were not punished for offences they have not committed.

Adebanjo stated that the university abhorred all forms of anti-social practices including acts of criminality and supported all initiatives to bring perpetrators to book within the ambits of the law.

“ The university’s rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of matriculation, which all students are made to sign, specifically prescribe varying degrees of punishment for students who run afoul of the laws governing their studentship or engage in illegal acts or odious behaviour.

“The handbook will guide the university in the current situation,” he stated.( NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke