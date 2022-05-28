EFCC officials storm venue of PDP national convention

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Personnel of the Economy and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Saturday stormed the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention holding in Abuja.

The officers who were in red jackets with the “EFCC” crested at the back were seen in their numbers walking around and inside the venue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents covering the convention reports that the anti-graft officers whose purpose of presence was still unknown declined to speak with the media.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

