EFCC officer dies after scuffle with colleagues 

By Isaac Aregbesola

The EFCC has confirmed the death of its operative, Inspector Abel Dickson, after a scuffle with his colleagues over the custody of some items recovered from a suspect.

Spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the death during a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Uwujaren said that the deceased and two other colleagues, Assistant Superintendent Apata Odunayo and Inspector Ogbuji Tochukwu, were attached to the Sokoto State Command of the commission.

The spokesman said the two suspects had been arrested and handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

Uwujaren said the incident happened on May 5, 2023, while the victim died on May 7 at Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment.

”There was nothing like shootout among the officers, it was just a scuffle among the three officers who disagreed over discrepancies in the items deposited in the suspects’ locker and the items include just medication and some cash,” he said.

He said that the incident was the first of its kind and the commission would ensure that the erring officers are brought to justice.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he had a disagreement have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information, is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto.”

According to him, both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the Police investigation, they will in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the Commission’s staff regulation,” he said.

Uwujaren said the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was saddened by the incident, and had extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He has, in addition, assured that the commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those implicated in the death of the officer are brought to justice.

“He equally warned staff of the commission to ensure that their conduct at all times is moderated by the established code of behaviour as no act of indiscipline would be tolerated.

“Meanwhile, the remains of the late officer were interred on Saturday May 13 in Jos, Plateau,” he said. (NAN)