EFCC, NOUN sign MoU of Cooperation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the National Open University of Nigeria NOUN, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 formalized their collaboration with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, which will see the Commission working closely with the University’s Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning, ACETEL, in cybersecurity training, among others.

Speaking during ceremony which held at the headquarters of the EFCC, Jabi, Abuja, EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed delight that the two neighbours are coming together to harness their resources for mutual benefit. He said the MoU will afford interns from the University the opportunity to better appreciate the work of the EFCC, assuring that “the content of the MoU will be implemented”.

Bawa further noted that the MoU will assist the Commission in the implementation of the recently launched Strategic Plan 2021-2025 which has five objectives: increasing public engagement in the fight against economic and financial crimes; improving systems and processes for the prevention of economic and financial crimes; improving intelligence-driven investigation, prosecution, and asset recovery; Improving law enforcement coordination and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and enhancement of institutional capacity and human capital.

He pointed that the collaboration with NOUN will have direct impact on objective five of the Plan which focuses on human asset improvement

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters commended the commitment of the EFCC to improving the synergy between the two organizations.

“We are appreciative of your willingness to collaborate with NOUN and of the time and resources you have deployed to contribute to our capacity building efforts through our programme particularly in the Cybersecurity programme of ACETEL,” he said.

He expressed delight that the cooperation will not be limited to academic activities but shall encompass leisure.

“The University has also opened its door and sports facilities to the Commission and look forward to various sports competition between the two organizations,” he said.

Prof Peters described the event is the beginning of many positive engagements between the two organizations “as the EFCC begins to play leading role In the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country, sensitizing the youth to the dangers of financial crimes.”

