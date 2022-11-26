EFCC, NDA to Collaborate on Cybersecurity

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 restated the desire of the Commission to intensify its training collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA especially in the area of cybersecurity to tackle emerging threats.

He stated this when he received Major Gen. I.M Yusuf, Commandant NDA at the Commission`s headquarters, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC.

Uwugiaren said while expressing gratitude to the NDA for coming to the aid of the Commission in 2016 and 2017 in training the highest number of cadets ever assembled for a course in the EFCC, Bawa commended NDA’s interest in Cybersecurity.

“It delights me to know that you have interest in cybersecurity, intelligence and security studies and for you to come up with a full-fledged department in that regard, it should be encouraged and acknowledged”, he said.

The EFCC boss told his visitors that he had accepted their request for training collaboration, assuring that the modalities for the cooperation would be worked out.

Speaking earlier, Gen. Yusuf thanked Bawa for the warm reception, expressing hope that the meeting will be the beginning of bigger collaboration between the NDA and the EFCC.

“We will love the EFCC to be part of our programmes. If it means signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU as we have done with other agencies, we will be very glad to do so. “There are courses we want you to deliver on and others we want you to send officers to us for training; all we need is to come up with a program that will be beneficial to all of us”, Gen Yusuf said`

