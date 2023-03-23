EFCC, NAFIT, poised to improve collaboration

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday, stated that the Commission was working to strengthen all existing relationships with agencies in the country to achieve its objectives.





He disclosed this when the Commandant of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology, NAFIT, Air Vice Marshal P.O Jemitola paid a courtesy visit to the Commission in Abuja.

The EFCC boss who spoke through the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, said the Commission was aware of the existing relationship between the Commission and the NAFIT, adding that the visit by the Commandant would help to deepen the relationship. “As we have noted, there is an existing relationship, I think your visit is to deepen that relationship. We have reached a level whereby all the things you are talking about borders on the translation or the operationalization of our MOU.”

Speaking earlier, Commandant, NAFIT, AVM Jemitola commended the collaboration between the two institutions, noting the Commission’s assistance in offering teaching and internship opportunities to cyber security students of the Institute.

“I also want to express our gratitude to the Commission, because when we conducted our staff audit, the EFCC assisted us in the verification of some of the staff in respect to their qualification. That assistance is well recognized and appreciated,” he added.

He further stated that the Institute was determined to improve its partnership with the Commission in manpower development, and called for greater commitment to hosting a joint conference on cyber security.

