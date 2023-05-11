EFCC nabs suspected fraudster over $268,000 scam

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Precious Ojo, popular known as “Obago”, a suspected internet fraudster, in Oghara, Delta.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Uwujaren, Ojo, 26, was arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities.

”The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush, who works in the US Treasury, to defraud her of 268,000 dollars

”The suspect was arrested in his hotel in Oghara. He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his proceeds of the said crime.

”Other items recovered from him included a Mercedes Benz car with personalised plate number and mobile phones.

”The suspect will be arraigned soon,” he said.(NAN)