EFCC nabs Sokoto DG, Accountant for alleged diversion of workers salaries

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria The Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested the Director General of Sokoto Marshal Agency and and accountant, Bashar Dodo-Iya, who are all members of payment committee of Sokoto Marshal Corps.

A statement by the Commission, made available to Newsdiaryonline Saturday said the duo were arrested for an alleged offence of conspiracy, money laundering and diversion of workers’ salaries to the tune of N10,000,000.00.

“This was as a result of a petition jointly signed and presented to the commission by 39 members of the Agency, alleging that their three months salaries are being withheld without any reason.

“They further alleged that the suspects refused to pay their salaries and diverted the money for their personal use, and all effort made to get their salaries paid, proved abortive.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo conspired and diverted about N10 million meant for the Marshal’s salaries.

“However, investigation is still on going and suspects would soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the statement read.