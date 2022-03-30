EFCC nabs 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, March 30, 2022 (NAN) Operatives of the Enugu and Ibadan Zonal Commands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 120 suspects over alleged internet fraud in Enugu and Oyo States.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said 80 of the suspects were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, while 40 others were arrested in Enugu state.

Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested based on verified intelligence linking them with fraudulent internet activities.

He said that incriminating documents were found in 35 of the 80 suspects arrested in Ibadan.

The EFCC spokesman said the suspects were arrested in various locations in Ibadan, Oyo state, with 13 exotic cars, three motor bikes, mobile phones and laptops of different brands recovered.

He said the 40 suspects in Enugu state were arrested on March 29, with 30 in Nsukka and the Premier Layout Axis of the state.

Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested following verified intelligence linking them with the alleged offences.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects are three cars, mobile phones, laptops of various brands and other incriminating documents.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)

