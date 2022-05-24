EFCC moves to arrest Okorocha over failure to honour invitation

By Monday Ijeh

EFCC said on Tuesday that its operatives had barricaded the Maitama, Abuja residence of Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo to effect his arrest.

Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that the move to arrest the former governor followed his refusal to honour EFCC’s invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him.

Uwujaren added that the EFCC had on Jan. 24 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and property to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

He said the Commission, after several attempts, could not arraign the former Imo governor before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC spokesman said Okorocha’s arraignment was stalled twice following his absence, occasioned by his evasion of service of court processes.

He said that Justice Ekwo had on the last adjourned date, March 28 warned that it was “the last adjournment to be granted in the matter’’.

Uwujaren stressed that the Commission was left with no option in the circumstance than to arrest the former governor to face trial. (NAN)

