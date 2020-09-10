EFCC, Magu probe: I’ll gladly appear before Salami Panel, if invited – Malami

Share the news













Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said he will “gladly” appear before the Justice Ayo Salami Panel, if invited for any clarification. Malami said this during an interview on Arise TV.

Newsdiaryonline reported that Magu had written to Salami through his lawyer, seeking to confront Malami.Specifically Magu asked the panel to subpoena the AGF.

However, while speaking on Arise TV, Malami reacted thus: “If indeed the Ayo Salami panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the AGF in the person of Abubakar Malami for any testimony, for any clarification, for examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly, gladly within the spirit and context of the rule of law be there to testify, be there to be cross-examined, be there to be examined within the context of the rule of law.

“Our position as a government is to be submissive to the rule of law and the rule of law component of it requires that when we are called upon to clarify issues, when we are called upon to be examined, when we are called upon to be cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will be there and will gladly cooperate with the inquiry institution and that indeed was an attribute of the