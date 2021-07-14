EFCC launches ‘Eagle Eye’ App to ease financial crimes reporting, says Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday launched a computer application known as Eagle Eye, to ease the reporting of economic and financial crimes to the commission.

The application was designed to complement existing channels of reporting crimes, according to the Chairman of the commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Bawa said a unique advantage of the application was the elimination of direct person-to-person interface in the reporting process, thereby guaranteeing anonymity and “an added incentive for effective whistle blowing”.“For us at the EFCC, this event is unique in several ways. It’s the first of its kind by any law enforcement agency in the country.“Secondly, it’s the product of ingenuity by a staff of the commission, being an application that was initiated, designed and developed by the EFCC.“

Thirdly, it’s a clear demonstration of my pledge, on assumption of office, to run an agency that’s technologically driven”, he said.“The Eagle Eye presents a new experience, a new information sharing tool between the public and the EFCC.“With the App, those who are afraid of reporting cases of corruption to the commission, either for fear of being identified as a partner or having their identity reviewed, can now do so with the assurance of full secrecy.“

I, therefore, appeal to members of the public to take advantage of this application in bringing cases of corruption and economic crimes to the knowledge of the EFCC,” Bawa added.According to him, with the Eagle Eye, Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike can easily take pictures of property suspected to be fraudulently or corruptly acquired and report through the App.“With the Eagle Eye, you have at your finger tips a device that will ultimately ensure that there is no hiding place for corrupt persons in Nigeria”, Bawa said.Explaining how it works, the EFCC boss said:

“it is a friendly application with features that can be navigated by any literate person.“The first step is to download the App on one’s device, take pictures and upload pictures. There is a column requesting for the sender’s phone number and address, in a bid to discourage malicious reporting,” he added.He, however, warned the public to be wary of fake accounts, stating that there were lots of fake accounts on the Net carrying EFCC logo. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...