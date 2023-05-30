EFCC Lagos office under lock and key

By Moses Omorogieva

The Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was on Tuesday placed under lock and key, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



A Correspondent of NAN, who visited the commission’s office at about 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, observed that officials of the commission, including its spokesperson in Lagos, Mr Ayo Oyewole were locked outside.

NAN also observed that an armoured tank with revolving light blocked the gate inside the premises, preventing people from going in nor coming out.

NAN reports that at about 12.05 p.m., when the crew of a media station came to the gate and was trying take video shuts of the gate, there was sporadic shooting into the air from the closed gate, forcing many of the commission’s staff to run for safety.

NAN gathered that the main gate was allegedly locked by DSS operatives at about 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday, while some EFCC officials who were on public holiday duty were not allowed to go home.

Some members of staff of the commission were seen gathered in different groups discussing the development.

NAN also observed that some mobile police operatives from 23 Squadron were seen at the gate keeping watch over the environment.

Efforts by NAN to get reactions from the commission’s spokesperson in Lagos proved abortive, saying NAN can see firsthand what the situation was like.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) says it is false that its operatives barricaded the EFCC office in Lagos State, preventing the officials from entering.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the Service, Mr Peter Afunanya,

” It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC officials from entering its office. No, It is not true.



“The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No. 15A, Awolowo Road, as being insinuated by the Media,” he said.

Afunanya further said that the service was not contesting the ownership of the building housing the EFCC and DSS.

“I will be surprised if EFCC is contesting the ownership, Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight,” he said. (NAN)