EFCC, KIRS, FIRS partner against tax fraud

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is to collaborate with the Kano State Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service in tacking tax related frauds. The Head of the Kano Zonal office of the Commission, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji stated this today, June 15, 2021 during a courtesy visit to both agencies in Kano.

At KIRS, Dogondaji urged the Chairman to always report tax evaders to the Commission as the Zonal Office now have a full pledged Tax Fraud Section.

“We are ready to continue to work together to put our economy back on track. Tax is what is used to pay our wages and salaries. That is why we are here to tell you that our doors are open. If you have tax evasion cases, do not hesitate to come to us. We now have a special section dealing with that,” he said.

In his response, the Chairman of Kano State Internal Revenue Service, Abdulrazak Datti Sani assured the EFCC of his agency’s cooperation in tackling tax evasion and other malpractices.

He stated that, though KIRS has its enforcement unit, they would still require the intervention of the EFCC to be able to handle some cases.

He assured the EFCC that his officers will be working hand-in-hand with Commission to ensure compliance by companies and other government agencies in tax remittances.

In a similar development, the Zonal Head also met with officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, where he charged them to take full advantage of the newly created Tax Fraud Section in the Zone.

Dogondaji further disclosed that the new administration of the EFCC has mandated all zones to create tax fraud sections because of the importance of tax to the national economy.

He urged the FIRS not to hesitate to approach the Commission whenever they are dealing with difficult tax evaders.

“In the event you have tax evaders whom you think you have tried all options and they failed to comply with the laws, do not hesitate to bring them to us, “he said.

State Coordinator of FIRS Aminu Galadanci, assured the EFCC’s Zonal Head that the FIRS will continue to collaborate with the EFCC in the area of intelligence sharing.