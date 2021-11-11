EFCC invites Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn Fraud

November 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



former governor of Edo State, Mr Lucky Igbinedion, is currently being grilled by operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) over what a source described as alleged criminal diversion of public funds to tune of N1.6bn.

former governor, who arrived at headquarters of EFCC, at Jabi, Abuja, around 2pm, on Thursday was still being quizzed as of the time of filing this report. 

Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by EFCC and convicted of corruption.

But new investigation, according to source who was not authorised to speak on matter, was based on fresh evidence against him.

source said that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, to settle the financially indebtedness of a company in which he had interest.

When contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Commission, confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined further comment. (NAN)

