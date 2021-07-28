EFCC invites ex-governor Al-Makura, wife

July 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited  former Governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, corruption.


A source the commission disclosed this the Agency of Nigeria () on Wednesday evening.


As of the time of filing this , the couple were being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency  its headquarters .


The source did not give details of the allegation against the -governor and his wife.


Spokesperson of EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren when contacted by declined comment on the couple’s arrest.


Al-Makura was the Governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected as Senator representing Nasarawa Senatorial District the National Assembly. ()

