EFCC investigates Bobrisky over alleged Naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has commence investigation of Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, for allegedly spraying Naira notes in an event.

The commission’s spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewole confirmed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Oyewole, the commission invited the 31-year old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju on March 24.

He said the movie was produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

“Investigation also revealed that he had committed similar offences at some other event centres and parties at different times.

“Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4 for interrogation and volunteered his statements.

“He will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations,”Oyewole said. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva