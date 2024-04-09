EFCC investigates 8 over alleged illegal oil bunkering in A’Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Command, says it has begun the investigating of eight persons over alleged illegal oil bunkering activities in Akwa Ibom.

EFCC Spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Oyewale who did not name the suspects, said that they were caught dealing on petroleum products without appropriate licencing.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the Nigeria Navy Ship, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka on Feb. 23

while on onboard a wooden boat, MV Jasmine.

”They were arrested in a boat laden with 30,000 litres of petroleum products suspected to be crude, stored in four plastic tanks,” he said.

The spokesman said that the suspects and the exhibits were handed over to the commission on April 3 by the Commanding Officer, FOB Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke.

Oyewale pledged the commitment of the commission to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter.(NAN)

By Isaiah Eka