In its drive to checkmate electoral fraud and associated financial crimes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has deployed its officers to Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States where governorship elections are holding on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The Commission’s monitoring operations are to tackle any form of voter’s inducement through vote buying, vote selling and other manipulation of the electoral processes at variance with the Electoral Act.

