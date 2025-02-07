‎EFCC, ICPC pledges to support JG-PCACC  on Staff Training, Capacity Building



‎



‎

‎The Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission has pledged to support Jigawa State Public Complaint and Anti- Corruption Commission on areas of training and building capacity.

‎Yusuf Suleiman, Head, Public Affairs

‎JG-PCACC disclosed this in a statement.



‎

The Chairman disclosed this, when he received , management of Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission led by the chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu in his office, today in Abuja

‎

‎Olukoyede who was delighted by PCACC’s visit said the establishment of the state’s anti-graft agency.with mandate to pursue anti-corruption cases had made the work of the EFCC in Jigawa State easier

‎

‎”The more we are in this particular space, the less challenging the problem becomes. If you at the state level, you are able to handle the MDAs there, and make sure that you monitor government’s spending, it would make the work easier for us at the federal level because we will have less to handle there. So, I welcome your initiative and I welcome the establishment of your agency. EFCC Boss stated

‎

‎While acknowledging the importance of the two sister agencies to collaborate, for effectivevness Mr Olukoyede therefore promised to support the newly Jigawa State Anti graft Agency to achieve its mandate.

‎

‎”We are always willing to collaborate. We are always ready because we have a common mandate. We pledge to support you and to give you all the necessary collaboration and synergy that is needed for us to work together It’s a good development,” he said.

‎

‎He, however encouraged the JG PCACC Chairman to remain focused and dedicated, stated that “You probably will be the most vilified person in your state because you are ready to do the right thing. That’s the challenge before us. But never mind, just let your conscience be clear towards men and towards God and towards the mandate that you have been given”

‎

‎The EFCC boss also admonished Abdu and his team to be mindful of integrity in all they do. “The moment you start compromising your ethics, it would only be a matter of time before they get at you stressing that need for everyone in the team to understand the enormity of the job at hand.

‎

‎Speaking earlier, Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, (JG-PCACC )Chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu told the. EFFCC boss that the purpose of the courtesy visit was to identify areas where his commission can collaborate with the EFCC

‎

‎Abdu disclosed that, JG- PCACC has the dual mandate to receive public complaints as well as investigate and resolve issues that affect members of the public including corruption”

‎

‎He added “We are really new and we don’t have the expertise to investigate anti-corruption cases. So, we need the opportunity that would enable us to find our roots and find out how effective an investigation could be in the circumstances we find ourselves in” The Chairman added.

‎

‎ “Concerning prosecution, we may find ourselves prosecuting anti-corruption cases and whether we like it or not corruption cases may have interrelations with economic crimes. We feel that there will be an opportunity for probably our lawyers or prosecutors to come, maybe through your academy or through your Department of Investigation to find out whether we can learn one or two techniques when it comes to prosecution as it relates to Jigawa State”.



‎

‎“We think we also can share information. The fact that the PCACC has come into force does not mean that we are stopping the EFCC’s wider function of investigating nationally, including Jigawa State. But there are areas that we think the PCACC could be very fundamental in sharing information that may assist the EFCC in finding its investigative activities very easy when it comes to investigating economic crimes as it affects the state. “So information channel is a key area that we think we can also collaborate with the EFCC and then training.

‎

‎”Looking at the expertise of the EFCC that has been in place for over 20 years, we felt that we can tap from the professionalism and the training which the EFCC currently runs through its academy.

‎

‎ Abdu also sought the support of the EFCC in the area of administration and building structures for the new Commission in Jigawa state.

‎

‎In a related development, JG-PCACC management team also visited the corporate headquarters of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence, Commission (ICPC )as followup to our earlier visit last year where the commission Chairman promised Jigawa state support.

‎

‎The team led the Chairman Barrister Salisu Abdu met with Director Admin and Human Resources, Mr Musa Alkali as

‎

‎Alkali who led the team from Jigawa on peer review session promised to accommodate JG PCACC on all it’s future trainings in its keffi Training Institute.

‎

‎The visit of JG-PCACC team to Corporate headquarters ICPC and EFCC underscores the importance placed on building a formidable Anti-graft Agency that stand the test of time

‎

‎



‎

‎