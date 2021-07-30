EFCC has recovered N5.4bn from trapped N12bn for NHIS, says ES

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N5.4billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Prof. Muhammad Sambo, the Executive Secretary, NHIS, disclosed this when he led the management of the agency on a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.



“In total, the EFCC has been able to recover about N5.4billion for us out of the N12.085b that has been trapped.



“This is a monumental achievement and that is why we will ensure that we remain good partners to the EFCC,” he said.



Sambo commended the EFCC for the recoveries and assured that every kobo recovered would be judiciously utilised.



He also used the opportunity to update the EFCC on the reform efforts at the NHIS, which included the recruitment of health professionals to enhance the capacity of the scheme to respond to the yearning of subscribers and other stakeholders in the sector.



Responding, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa who was represented by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the commission’s resolve to work with the NHIS to achieve universal health coverage.



“The EFCC has no choice but to work with you, to make you succeed.



“We will always see to it that the investigation that we are doing, we will continue with it.



“We are happy that it is yielding result and all the monies or funds that are recovered are being put to good use.



“So we will not relent in our efforts to see that each and every Kobo that is lost is recovered for the benefit of the country,” he said. (NAN)

