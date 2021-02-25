EFCC: Group optimistic Bawa will replicate Malami’s performance

Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has expressed optimism that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will perform creditably on the job. The ARDI Executive Secretary, Mr Dennis Aghanya, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, that Bawa would emulate Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice, in the discharge of his duties. Aghanya said that Malami laid an enduring foundation for the commission to achieve its goal genuinely.

According to him, that foundation must remain resolute in ensuring and maintaining sanity. “I am very optimistic that the new EFCC chairman will replicate Malami’s virtues in the discharge of his duties. “The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has laid an enduring foundation for the EFCC to achieve its goal genuinely. “He took a bold step to fight the monumental corruption ravaging the agency since its inception and midwifed the enthronement of a millennium career officer as the new chairman,” he said. Aghanya said that Malami was also a youthful minister who distinguished himself, which made that a part of his secret for succeeding.

He said : “His door is always wide open to everybody. He listens to suggestions. He assembled good hands around him and that reflected in his decisions and policy formulations. “No file last more than a day on his desk. This is evident of a man who was prepared to work before he was given the appointment.” He noted, however, that Nigerians are happy with the nomination and confirmation of Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC. He said: “It takes guts and initiative to take certain decisions and this is one of such decisions which can only be taken by a purposeful minister to institutionalise good policies and programmes that would help to grow a sector.

“Bawa is not only a young man who is in tune with modernity, he has also been part of the system as a career officer and has attended relevant training, home and oversea, to prepare him for this enormous task,” Aghanya said.

The ARDI scribe pledged his organisation’s support to ensuring Bawa’s success. (NAN)