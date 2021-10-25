EFCC grills former senate president Anyim over N780 million fraud – Reports

By Idris Ibrahim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday grilled a former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim over alleged N780 million fraud and corruption.

Mr. Anyim was interrogated by the anti-graft agency for alleged diversion of public funds which allegedly involved a former minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah.

According to the Punch report, the ex-senate president was grilled on Sunday for several hours in connection with the fund which was traced to a company in which the former SGF was a director.

The former senate president reportedly arrived at the EFCC head office on Sunday afternoon and was quizzed for over six hours.

The media outlet citing a source in the report said Mr. Anyim, who was still in custody late on Sunday night, may be detained till Monday.

Ms Oduah served a Minister of Aviation under the Goodluck Jonathan administration between 2011 until 2014 when she was sacked based on a contract scam involving the purchase of BMW armoured cars.

She is currently being investigated by EFCC over fraud allegation involving rehabilitation fund to the tune of N780 million allegedly diverted to a company in which the former Senate President was said to have interest, Premium Times cited a source.

This incident occurred barely 3 weeks after Ms Oduah was named in the Pandora Papers investigative report as one of 10 Nigerians hiding their wealth in tax havens.

Mr Anyim was Senate President between 2000 and 2003, who was later appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in 2011, a position he held till 2015.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...