EFCC grills 58 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Port Harcourt Zonal Office, says it has commenced investigation of 58 suspected oil thieves allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering.

The EFCC on its website said the suspects and vessels were handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder for further investigation and possible prosecution.

It was alleged that four vessels, one barge and two wooden boats were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were reported to be on board the vessels when they were intercepted at different dates and locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers, for alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.

The vessels, MV Western Orient, MV Temile, AHT Ajemisan and AHT Jascon 23.

Two wooden Boats were intercepted around Onne Anchorage while Barge Hannamarine was intercepted at Okorochiri Creek in Okrika, all in Rivers.

Taking over the suspects and the accompanying vessels, barge and wooden boats, Samuel Umezuirike of the EFCC assured the Nigerian Navy of further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects consisted of two foreigners and 56 Nigerians.

Onyeneke Wisdom Udoka, Nwokeke Wisdom Udoka; Nwokeke Michael S.U, Anyasi Joshua Ikechukwu, Edward Atorkemo Harrison, Ekpeno Benjamin, Rafi Nura Sani, Thompson Deezua and Edwin Ekpoto Omaretshogunwa.(NAN)