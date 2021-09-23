EFCC Grills 25 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt

Twenty- five suspected oil thieves handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by the Nigerian Navy,  Forward Operating Base,  Bonny Island,  Rivers State,  are being quizzed for their alleged involvement in oil bunkering



The were handed over to the EFCC,  alongside two Vessels:  MT Bright Hope and MV Johanna II  on Wednesday,  22, 2021 at  Bonny Island,  Rivers State. 


 Twelve(12) of the were arrested on board  MV Johanna II on July 14, 2021 around IMA Oil Terminal,  Bonny Island,  while the remaining thirteen( 13) were arrested on board MT Bright Hope on 10,  2021 offshore Bonny Island.  MV was flying a Togolese flag and one of the arrested with the vessel is a Ghanaian 



The are : Kenneth Ekpo and Moses Baron:  captains of the two vessels. Others  are: Lucky Onome;  Edmund Asari Joseph;   Asuquo Okon;  Itoro Effiong;   Sunday Obonla;  Melcm Agobiam;   Imoh Timothy;   Godfriend Bartheolomew, Promise Emmanuel and Patrick Oliseneku.



The are:   Matthew Osoro;  Unyime Ekanem;   Eddy Apeli;  Gift Elenei;  Benimo Paebi;   Eddy Uhomanbhi;   Ahmmed Onikosi;  Ebibotei Mesihach;  Victor Abedingo;  Isaac Awa, Innocent Tymon, Obi David and Jude Ogbejele

Naval Handing Over Officer,  Captain R. T. Oladejo said the and vessels were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship,  NNS Gondola in an anti- bunkering operation. According to him,   MT Bright Hope  was loaded with  1,371,256 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 62,431 litres of suspected  illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil(  AGO).   MT Johanna,  on the hand,   was loaded with 394,00 litres of product suspected to be AGO. 



 “Today, we are handing over the vessels and twenty five crew members to the EFCC for proper investigation”, he said.


Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC,  ASE Arasah Shaka took over the and the vessels on behalf of the EFCC.  He commended the Navy for its synergy with the EFCC and tireless efforts and commitment towards ridding the of oil activities.  He also assured that further investigations would be done and the culpable charged to court accordingly.

