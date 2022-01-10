EFCC Grills 22 Suspected Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt

Twenty two suspected oil thieves and a vessel:  MT. TIS IV handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  by the Nigeria Navy are being quizzed connection with illegal dealing petroleum products.  

The suspects, arrested by the Nigerian Naval Ship, (NNS) Soroh,  Naval Base, Camp Porbeni, Yenagoa along Akassa Rivers,  Bayelsa state, on December 6, and handed over to the EFCC on Friday,  January 7,  2022,  include: Levi Jonathan;  Eze Kenneth;  Enemari Peter James;  Sunday Ereku;  Ogbonna; Timi Amos;  Fatai Kareem;  Chuks Egbo, Tony Atawo and  Saviour Martin.

Others are:  Yoosu Alex;  Isac Iboro;  Bassey Okon;  Kingsley Edet; Taye Poto;  Saturday Sobere;  Alfred Atiemie;  Owei Ibolo; Felix Onome;  Odus Osita, Etim Edet and Mudashird Tarheed

Representative of Nigeria Navy, Navy Commander P. E Effah, who handed over the suspects and the vessel MT. TIS IV to the EFCC, said they arrested for involvement illegal oil bunkering activities. the time of arrest, the vessel was laden with about 700,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally sourced crude oil.

“Both the vessel and the suspects remanded Brass for safe and preliminary investigations. However, today, we are handing over the vessel and crew members to the EFCC for proper investigation”, he said.

Representative of the EFCC who took over the suspects and the vessel on behalf of the Commission,  Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE Anthony Mark, thanked the Navy and promised  diligent investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

