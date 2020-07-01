EFCC frowns at celebration of corruption at grassroots

Share the news













The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decried the celebration of corruption at the grassroots.

Acting chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, spoke when a delegation from the National Association of Barbers and Cosmetology Employers of Nigeria, visited him in Abuja on Wednesday.

The EFCC boss solicited the support of the association and other Nigerians to drive its anti-corruption campaign at the grassroots.

Acting chairman, who underscored the importance of the grassroots in the anti-graft crusade, noted that corruption was being celebrated at that level.

“Corruption is not a matter of one class of the society alone. It cuts across the lower, middle and upper classes.

“Although, access to resources at the grassroots is minimal, there are still corrupt practices at that level of the society.

“I want to appeal to your association to be one of the leading grassroots advocates of anti-corruption. Let the people at the local level know that corruption is evil.

“Let them not celebrate the corrupt in their midst and let them always remember that grassroots can be better developed if resources meant for them are not stolen,” he said.

The EFCC boss said with a membership of 17 million Nigerians, who were mostly young people, the association was well positioned to drive the anti-corruption fight.

“As an anti-graft agency, the EFCC needs the involvement of every trade union, association, group and individuals to drive home its message of zero tolerance for corruption.

“One important strength of your membership is the youth component. The beauty industry, all over the world, is one of the largest employer of youth because of its appeal and drive.

“This strength is needed in the fight against corruption, because it has a potential of curbing youth restiveness and criminality,” he stated.

Highlighting the negative impact of corruption on the nation, Magu reassured Nigerians of the EFCC’s commitment to end the menace.

He said the commission was determined to track down looters in every corner of the country and around the world.

“The world has become a global village. Criminality has no cover again in the world. We will continue to go after looters and stealers of our common wealth.

“We will continue to make corruption a difficult and dangerous engagement.

“We won’t allow looters steal our collective future again through embezzlement of funds meant for our development.

For us to do this successfully, we need your support. We need your collaboration and active involvement in the anti-corruption war,” Magu added.

Ms Fatima Momoh, NABCEN Vice President, said that the association was left out of government intervention package during the period of total lockdown, urged the EFCC to check imbalances in the distribution of government palliatives.

High point of the visit was the presentation of a portrait of the EFCC boss and an award to him for a job well done by the association National President, Mr Barile Ngbobu. (NAN)

Related